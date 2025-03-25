Ava Responds To Tweet About 2023 NXT Segment With Paul Heyman

Ava hasn’t had much interaction with Paul Heyman since her 2023 segment on WWE NXT, and she commented on the matter on social media. The segment saw Heyman talking with the now-NXT GM backstage from a distance with Heyman referencing The Bloodline, and an account posted the clip to Twitter on Tuesday, writing, “Remember this?”

Ava retweeted the post and wrote:

“patience is a virtue.”

Ava referenced the moment on-screen back in 2024 at New Year’s Evil, saying that “a wise man” said that Shawn Michaels may need assistance in running NXT. She has served as NXT GM since January of last year.