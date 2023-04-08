Average WOW Viewership Drops Below 300K Viewers

Wrestlenomics has ratings information for episodes 26-28 of WOW – Women of Wrestling, with the last two dropping below 300,000 viewers.

Episode 26, which aired on March 12, had 315,000 viewers in syndication, up from 306,000 on March 8. The rating was an 0.08.

Episode 27, which aired on March 19, had 238,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

Episode 28, which aired March 26, had 259,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating in the demo.

The show had been averaging over 300,000 since December, but these knocked that down to an average of 288,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating.