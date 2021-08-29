Awesome Kong Announces Retirement From Wrestling At NWA Empowerrr, Wrestlers React On Twitter

The NWA’s first-ever all-woman PPV is still ongoing and it featured a huge announcement in the middle of the show. Awesome Kong made a surprise appearance and announced that she was retiring from professional wrestling. F4WOnline reports that Gail Kim started the segment and was interrupted by Taryn Terrell, Jennacide, and Paola Blaze, before Kong came out and attacked all three. After a staredown with Kim, Kong called Gail her “greatest rival” and then said she was done with wrestling. The two then hugged.

Kong has not wrestled since 2019 in the early days of AEW, when she was part of the Nightmare Collective. She left in 2020 to film the Netflix series GLOW and AEW decided not to renew her contract earlier this summer.

They carved the path that we were inspired to follow.. We chose TNA/@IMPACTWRESTLING as our home in this Realm for many reasons, Children.. Here are two of them.. #WeAreImpact #EMPOWERRR https://t.co/Thz40D5spR — Rosemary, The Demon Assassin (@WeAreRosemary) August 29, 2021

How it started vs. how it's going The two icons who lit the flame that sparked a revolution sharing a very special moment at @nwa #EMPOWERRR @gailkimITSME @MeanQueenK pic.twitter.com/lSsVmZ2t4h — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 29, 2021

#ThankYouAmazingKong — s ü y ü n g (@realsuyung) August 29, 2021

pic.twitter.com/xwxR7jp53j — 💀N Y L A R O S E🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) August 29, 2021