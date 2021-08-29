wrestling / News
Awesome Kong Announces Retirement From Wrestling At NWA Empowerrr, Wrestlers React On Twitter
The NWA’s first-ever all-woman PPV is still ongoing and it featured a huge announcement in the middle of the show. Awesome Kong made a surprise appearance and announced that she was retiring from professional wrestling. F4WOnline reports that Gail Kim started the segment and was interrupted by Taryn Terrell, Jennacide, and Paola Blaze, before Kong came out and attacked all three. After a staredown with Kim, Kong called Gail her “greatest rival” and then said she was done with wrestling. The two then hugged.
Kong has not wrestled since 2019 in the early days of AEW, when she was part of the Nightmare Collective. She left in 2020 to film the Netflix series GLOW and AEW decided not to renew her contract earlier this summer.
I am in shock! #AwesomeKong is at EMPOWERRR! #EMPOWERRR #NWAEMPOWERRR #GAWTV @HERstory @nwa pic.twitter.com/XWvO6ZmAHw
— Daniel "Fyre" Sykes (@FightWrestleWin) August 29, 2021
They carved the path that we were inspired to follow..
We chose TNA/@IMPACTWRESTLING as our home in this Realm for many reasons, Children..
Here are two of them.. #WeAreImpact #EMPOWERRR https://t.co/Thz40D5spR
— Rosemary, The Demon Assassin (@WeAreRosemary) August 29, 2021
SO SPECIAL 😭 https://t.co/UK9cIEOoNu
— Shazza McKenzie (@Shazza_McKenzie) August 29, 2021
How it started vs. how it's going
The two icons who lit the flame that sparked a revolution sharing a very special moment at @nwa #EMPOWERRR @gailkimITSME @MeanQueenK pic.twitter.com/lSsVmZ2t4h
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 29, 2021
— s ü y ü n g (@realsuyung) August 29, 2021
You heard right!! 🚨
AWESOME KONG is at #EMPOWERRR!! 👀@MeanQueenK
— NWA (@nwa) August 29, 2021
Yes @SeanRossSapp the reports are true my Fathead cried #NWAEmpowerrr pic.twitter.com/pDlZ376Oq7
— David LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) August 29, 2021
— 💀N Y L A R O S E🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) August 29, 2021
#thankyouawesomekong pic.twitter.com/RiCimGZoXH
— 💀N Y L A R O S E🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) August 29, 2021
I caught up with the legendary @gailkimITSME to discuss the emotional moment in the ring with #AwesomeKong as Kong announced her retirement from the ring.
Watch that moment and so much more from #NWAEmpowerrr on @FiteTV @nwa #EMPOWERRR pic.twitter.com/fIE2YqYN4A
— Josh Shernoff (@SoSaysShernoff) August 29, 2021