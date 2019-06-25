Awesome Kong on DDP’s Pep Talk to Her at Double or Nothing, Being Worried That People Forgot About Her, AEW Being the Perfect Portal for Her Return

– TV Insider recently interviewed Awesome Kong, who discussed her recent return to the ring at AEW Double or Nothing. Below are some highlights.

Awesome Kong on being worried people had forgotten about her: “I was worried that people had forgotten about me because it had been forever and a day since I had appeared on TV as a wrestler in Kong’s gear and her braids and everything. I was extremely worried about it.”

Kong on how DDP helped her backstage at Double or Nothing: “I mean he squared me up shoulder-to-shoulder. He looked me dead in the eye with his piercing blue eyes and gave me this pep talk about positive thinking. How I should read his book, and how I am who I am, and I know who I am. He told me I was going to go out there and kill it. It was exactly what I needed. This was not even three or four minutes before I walked out there. I was like, ‘Yes!’ This is what I needed to summon Kong. She is finally here.”

Kong on how AEW is exciting: “I’ve always kind of been that rebel in wrestling. This promotion is kind of that exciting rebel in a way. This force that will not be denied. I think it was the perfect portal for me to re-enter the wrestling world.”