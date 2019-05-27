Awesome Kong’s Double or Nothing Appearance Was Decided Months Ago

– Awesome Kong’s appearance at AEW Double or Nothing was far from a last-minute deal. Kong said on Sunday (per PWInsider) that only a four people knew that she would be there. The deal was made four months ago but kept to just those few people’s knowledge.

Kong said DDP gave her a motivational speech before the match to help her find her persona for her first ring appearance in almost two years, having last appeared at a Bar Wrestlling match against Taya Valkyrie in July of 2017. Kong was Brandi Rhodes’ surprise reveal for the match between Britt Baker, Nyla Rose and Kylie Rae, which made it a Fatal Four-Way bout. Baker won by pinning Rae.