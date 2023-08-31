wrestling / News
Awesome Kong and Gail Kim To Team With Others In 10-Knockout Tag At Impact 1000
Impact Wrestling has announced that the returning Awesome Kong and Gail Kim will join forces at the Impact 1000 special. The former rivals will team with Jordynne Grace, Trinity and a mystery partner against Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw and a mystery partner. Velvet Sky will be in the corner of the heels. The event happens on September 9 in White Plains, NY. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Trey Miguel
* Ultimate X Match: Participants TBA
* Feast or Fired Match: Participants TBA
* Frankie Kazarian & Traci Brooks vs. Eddie Edwards & Alisha
* Gail Kim, Awesome Kong, Trinity, Jordynne Grace & TBA vs. Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw & TBA
* Team 3D vs. TBA
