Awesome Kong Reflects On Moment With Gail Kim At NWA EmPowerrr, Teases Next Move In Wrestling

As previously reported, Awesome Kong officially announced her retirement from wrestling at last weekend’s NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view. In a recent interview on Women’s Wrestling Talk, she discussed what the moment was like for her.

When asked about her segment in the ring with rival Gail Kim, Kong mentioned the emotions surrounding the moment (via Fightful):

“I don’t have the words really to express how that felt, but it felt appropriate for what she and I have journeyed through and if I were ever to exit this illustrious career of mine, I would do it in a manner that would reflect the respect I have for that woman. I think we did that.”

She then teased the next steps for her in wrestling after retiring as an in-ring competitor:

“I couldn’t say specifically the pies I have my fingers in, just that I have my fingers in some pies in entertainment and hopefully soon you’ll know the flavors. You’ll know what I’m up to very soon. I may be done physically in the ring, but now is when you transition into supporting the next generation and what they want to do in the ring.”

