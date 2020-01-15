wrestling / News
Awesome Kong Out of AEW Dynamite Match, Brandi Rhodes Stepping In
January 15, 2020 | Posted by
– Awesome Kong is out of her tag team match on tonight’s AEW Dynamite due to medical issues, and Brandi Rhodes is taking her place. AEW announced on Wednesday that Kong was not medically cleared to enter the ring for her match alongside Mel against against Kris Statlander and Riho. Instead, Rhodes will take Kong’s place in the match.
AEW’s Bash at the Beach-themed episode of Dynamite airs tonight from Miami Florida on TNT.
Breaking news – Awesome Kong is not medically cleared due to illness. @TheBrandiRhodes will now team with @MelAEW to face @callmekrisstat & @shidahikaru TONIGHT at 8/7c on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/oiFtlxihSm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 15, 2020
