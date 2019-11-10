wrestling / News

Awesome Kong Returns At Full Gear, Attacks Bea Priestley (Pics, Video)

November 9, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Awesome Kong AEW Full Gear

During the AEW Full Gear buy-in show, Dr. Britt Baker defeated Bea Priestley with the Lockjaw submission. However, Bea Priestley’s night got much worse as the lights went out. It signaled the arrival and return of Awesome Kong, who hasn’t been in an AEW ring since All Out back in August. She was led to the ring by Brandi Rhodes, and proceeded to attack Priestley before cutting off a chunk of her hair. You can follow along with 411’s live coverage of the event here.

