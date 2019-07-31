Awesome Kong Says Her Fellow GLOW Cast Members Actually Follow Wrestling

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Awesome Kong revealed that her fellow GLOW cast members actually follow wrestling and go to wrestling shows and she finds it amusing. Here are highlights:

On having a role in the women’s revolution: “It’s uplifting because things like that are like one more step to elevating and bringing more notoriety to women’s wrestling and wrestling in general…Things like that make me feel blessed. When I hear about what the women are doing, I feel proud and I feel I did my part to let that happen.”

On if her GLOW castmates follow wrestling: “Sometimes the girls come to work and are like, ‘Hey did you see such-and-such last night?’ They’ll then describe a wrestling event or show that they watched and it makes me giggle. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh! They’re actually following wrestling storylines.’ I think it’s the cutest and if the show brings more eyeballs to wrestling that maybe never watched before, that’s awesome.”

On Chavo Guerrero working on the show: “It’s great because we will collaborate and think of things the girls will take to their physical attributes and capacities. It’s fun to bounce ideas off Chavo because he’s so respected and makes us feel included.”

On how Hollywood’s attitude about wrestling has changed: “Before it was like we were in the bowels of the entertainment industry and I think that showing the range that wrestling perfomers have, I think I’ve opened [some eyes]. I think people are sitting up and taking notice and actually respecting wrestling performers as performers.”

On her future projects: “I’m writing something with my writing partner Alexander. We are putting together some stuff because I took the name Kong which is problematic being that I’m a woman of color. And I said that I would be special one day and that’s to make other opportunities for other women of color and that’s what I’m working on right now.”