Awesome Kong Shows Up At Double or Nothing, Added To Women’s Match

May 25, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Brandi Rhodes announced the first big surprise for AEW Double or Nothing, in the form of Awesome Kong. Kong was added to the women’s match that included Dr. Britt Baker, Kylie Rae and Nyla Rose. Baker ended up winning the match.

