Awesome Kong Shows Up At Double or Nothing, Added To Women’s Match
Brandi Rhodes announced the first big surprise for AEW Double or Nothing, in the form of Awesome Kong. Kong was added to the women’s match that included Dr. Britt Baker, Kylie Rae and Nyla Rose. Baker ended up winning the match.
.@TheBrandiRhodes just announced a surprise guest…@MeanQueenK! #AEWDoN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 26, 2019
Bow down. @AEWrestling brought in Awesome Kong!!! #AEW #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/iH3vAwtdw5
— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) May 26, 2019
Holy shit! Awesome Kong is ALL IN. @TheBrandiRhodes adding her to the women’s triple threat. #AEWDoN is going to be a night full of surprises isn’t it?! pic.twitter.com/zQuXdgsgFd
— Aaron Chalmers (@AaronCGShore) May 26, 2019
Nice to see pyrotechnics and fireworks back at a wrestling event. Also Brandi Rhodes is out to bring out Awesome Kong for a surprise for the women’s match. Kong just got the biggest pop of the night so far. The match is now a Fatal 4-Way. #AEW #AEWDoN #AwesomeKong pic.twitter.com/SVsWXKAaOQ
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 26, 2019
What a twist! Awesome Kong joins the women’s match tonight! #AEW #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/jd7LsPMwlH
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 26, 2019
You can follow 411’s ongoing coverage of the event here.
