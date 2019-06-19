WWE News: Awesome Truth Reunites on Smackdown, Drake Maverick Celebrates 24/7 Title Win, Video of Alexa Bliss/Bayley Fight

– The Awesome Truth got back together for a match on this week’s Smackdown. You can see video below of Miz convincing Truth to team with him in what was ultimately a losing effort to Drew McIntyre & Elias:

– Drake Maverick shared a selfie he posted after winning the 24/7 Championship from R-Truth and driving away on Smackdown:

– WWE also shared video of Alexa Bliss getting physical with Bayley on “A Moment of Bliss” during Smackdown. Bliss will face Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Stomping Grounds.