wrestling / News

Axiom Announced For Tyris Wrestling Event In Spain

December 16, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Axiom WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Tyris Wrestling, a promotion in Spain, has announced that WWE NXT Tag Team Champion will appear at an event on December 28. Axiom will be at Snowball 30, although his opponent has not been named.

