Axiom Announced For Tyris Wrestling Event In Spain
December 16, 2024
Tyris Wrestling, a promotion in Spain, has announced that WWE NXT Tag Team Champion will appear at an event on December 28. Axiom will be at Snowball 30, although his opponent has not been named.
Os lo dijimos y no quisisteis verlo.
Os prometimos la mayor de las sorpresas y aquí la tenéis.
Feliz Navidad, nos vemos el 28 de Diciembre.https://t.co/M43sjitJKl pic.twitter.com/RGWBFtZwYf
— Tyris Wrestling (@TyrisWrestling) December 16, 2024
