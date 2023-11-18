wrestling / News

Axiom Comments on His WWE SmackDown Debut, Thanks Dragon Lee

November 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Axiom WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

As noted, Axiom made his WWE SmackDown debut last night against Dragon Lee, who won the bout. Axiom later commented on the match via social media. He wrote, “The opportunity I always dreamed of, thank you @RealNickAldis for the trust. Thanks @dragonlee95 for the challenge. #SmackDown” You can view his post from X below:

