Axiom Comments on His WWE SmackDown Debut, Thanks Dragon Lee
November 18, 2023 | Posted by
– As noted, Axiom made his WWE SmackDown debut last night against Dragon Lee, who won the bout. Axiom later commented on the match via social media. He wrote, “The opportunity I always dreamed of, thank you @RealNickAldis for the trust. Thanks @dragonlee95 for the challenge. #SmackDown” You can view his post from X below:
La oportunidad con la que siempre soñé, gracias @RealNickAldis por la confianza. Gracias @dragonlee95 por el desafío.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/euJPOZTBKn
— Axiom (@Axiom_WWE) November 18, 2023