wrestling / News
Axiom Defeats Nathan Frazier at NXT Deadline, Kickoff Show Online
December 9, 2023 | Posted by
Axiom and Nathan Frazier had a match during the Kickoff show on tonight’s WWE NXT Deadline, which the masked Superstar won. You can find the entire Kickoff show, including that match, in the video below.
