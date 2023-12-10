wrestling / News

Axiom Defeats Nathan Frazier at NXT Deadline, Kickoff Show Online

December 9, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Deadline A NF Image Credit: WWE

Axiom and Nathan Frazier had a match during the Kickoff show on tonight’s WWE NXT Deadline, which the masked Superstar won. You can find the entire Kickoff show, including that match, in the video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Deadline, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading