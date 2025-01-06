Axiom Gives His Ideas For Original Netflix Shows Featuring Him

WWE and Netflix are officially partnered now, and Axiom has some show ideas for the streaming platform. WWE is airing on Netflix in some international markets and Raw is debuting on the platform on Monday, and Axiom was asked in an interview with Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Sports about original show ideas for that WWE and Netflix could partner on.

“I think that the stuff that is not shown on TV, whether that be for shame or lack of interest, but a camera following my day-by-day would be interesting,” he said (per Fightful). “There is stuff I cannot say now because it would obviously affect the product, you would have to see it, but it would be interesting.”

He quipped afterward, “Either that or a show of Axiom fighting crime or even a “Casa de Papel” with Axiom would be also interesting.”

Axiom is currently the NXT Tag Team Champion alongside Nathan Frazer.