– WWE has announced a two-match lineup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level Up, with Axiom set to face Riley Osborne. Here’s the full lineup and preview:

* Axiom vs. Riley Osborne

* Ivy Nile vs. Kiyah Saint

NXT Level Up preview: Axiom and Osborne primed for hard-hitting clash

An amazing episode of NXT Level Up will feature Axiom battling Riley Osborne, as well as Ivy Nile clashing with Kiyah Saint.

In a highly anticipated first-time collision, Axiom and Osborne seem certain to wow the WWE Universe with their dueling highflying attacks.

Axiom is off to a fast start on WWE’s newest brand, having posted a 4-0 record by defeating Charlie Dempsey, Tavion Heights, Kale Dixon and SCRYPTS, while Osborne recently scored his first win by knocking off Javier Bernal.

The Pitbull of Diamond Mine, who has been dominant on NXT Level Up, looks to keep rolling against Saint, an impressive and determined newcomer.

Can Saint score the biggest win of her life, or will she become the latest victim of Nile’s dreaded Dragon Sleeper?

Don’t miss NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!