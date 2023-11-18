wrestling / News

Axiom Makes WWE Smackdown Debut Against Dragon Lee

November 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Axiom WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Axiom made his first appearance on WWE Smackdown this week, facing off with Dragon Lee. The NXT star appeared on tonight’s show in a lucha libre spotlight match against Lee, who ultimately picked up the win.

Axiom has been a regular performer on NXT.

