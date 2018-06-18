AXS TV to Air WOW Women of Wrestling Events in 2019

AXS TV announced today that they have singed a deal with WOW-Women of Wrestling Jeanie Buss, the GLOW Founder David McLane, & MGM Television to broadcast WOW events. Here is the official announcement…

JEANIE BUSS AND MGM TELEVISON TAG AXS TV TO BROADCAST WOW-WOMEN OF WRESTLING EVENTS The Dominant All-Women’s Professional Wrestling League, From The Founder of the Original GLOW, Sets 2019 Event Distribution

Los Angeles, CA – June 18, 2018 – Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, Mark Burnett, President of MGM Television and Digital Group and David McLane, the impresario behind the ’80s hit TV series GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling), have tapped AXS TV to bring the emerging hit series “WOW-Women Of Wrestling” (WOW) to a wider U.S. TV audience. AXS TV, which is a partnership between Mark Cuban, Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), TV and radio personality Ryan Seacrest and talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA), will provide the television production and cable, satellite and telco distribution for WOW events. The WOW Superhero events are action-packed all-female pro wrestling bouts presented with the theatrical flair of a major concert. The matches pit skilled, compelling wrestlers against each other, as their unique personalities generate intense feelings from WOW’s large and dedicated fan base. “I knew of Jeanie’s passion for elevating women’s wrestling for several years, so when Mark Burnett told me what MGM Studios has planned for WOW, I decided to get involved,” AXS TV Chairman and CEO Mark Cuban said. “AXS TV’s long-term success inside the squared circle and broadcasting New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) makes airing WOW a natural fit.” Indeed, with the box office success of Wonder Woman, the hit streaming series GLOW (inspired by McLane’s original franchise) and the marketplace embracing the empowerment of women, all indicators point to WOW becoming the success that Buss envisions. “Fortunately, I grew up knowing that the key to building a winner starts with teamwork,” WOW owner Jeanie Buss said. “I’m so thankful that Mark Burnett and his MGM Studios, and now Mark Cuban’s AXS TV, are all part of our WOW team. AXS TV will provide a valuable platform to boost audience awareness of our WOW Superheroes, help grow our digital ecosystem and provide the best in women’s wrestling to the millions of fans who want to see powerful, confident women do battle in the ring.” AXS TV will start recording WOW events in Los Angeles later this year, for broadcast beginning in early 2019. Information on the date, venue and ticket sales will be announced soon. For more information about WOW and its Superheroes, visit http://www.wowe.com/ @wowsuperheroes