AXS TV Airing a ‘Bullet Club is Fine’ Marathon on July 7th

June 13, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Cody Young Bucks All In Bullet Club

Join NJPW Stars The Young Bucks and Cody as they assure viewers “the Bullet Club is fine” with an eight-hour marathon of Bullet Club action on Saturday, July 7 at Noon E ahead of the G1 special in San Francisco. It will include…

* 12PMET – New Beginning in Sapporro 2018: Kenny Omega vs. Jay White

* 1 PMET – Honor Rising: Japan 2018: Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) vs. Cody & Marty Scurll

* 2 PMET – Strong Style Evolved: Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)

* 3 PMET – Sakura Genesis 2018: Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) vs. Cody & Hangman Page

* 4 PMET – Wrestling Dontaku 2018: Cody vs. Kota Ibushi & Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page

* 5 PMET – Dominion 6.9: The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. SANADA & EVIL

* 6 PMET – Dominion 6.9: Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada (2 hours)

* 8 PMET – G1 SPECIAL IN SAN FRANCISCO LIVE on AXS TV

