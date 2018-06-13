AXS TV Airing a ‘Bullet Club is Fine’ Marathon on July 7th

Join NJPW Stars The Young Bucks and Cody as they assure viewers “the Bullet Club is fine” with an eight-hour marathon of Bullet Club action on Saturday, July 7 at Noon E ahead of the G1 special in San Francisco. It will include…

* 12PMET – New Beginning in Sapporro 2018: Kenny Omega vs. Jay White

* 1 PMET – Honor Rising: Japan 2018: Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) vs. Cody & Marty Scurll

* 2 PMET – Strong Style Evolved: Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)

* 3 PMET – Sakura Genesis 2018: Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) vs. Cody & Hangman Page

* 4 PMET – Wrestling Dontaku 2018: Cody vs. Kota Ibushi & Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page

* 5 PMET – Dominion 6.9: The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. SANADA & EVIL

* 6 PMET – Dominion 6.9: Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada (2 hours)

* 8 PMET – G1 SPECIAL IN SAN FRANCISCO LIVE on AXS TV