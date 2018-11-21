AXS TV Announces NJPW WrestleKingdom 13 Broadcast Plans

AXS TV is proud to announce that, for the first time ever, the network will present NJPW WrestleKingdom 13, with a same-day near-live two-hour broadcast…

Los Angeles (Nov. 21, 2018) – AXS TV ushers in a new era of its NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING (NJPW) coverage with real-time same-week coverage of the promotions’ biggest events in 2019. The new schedule kicks off with a same-day near-live two-hour broadcast of NJPW’s biggest event of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 13, on Friday, Jan. 4 at 8pE/5pP.

The Wrestle Kingdom special is headlined by IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi and IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho vs. Tetsuya Naito, and will feature the network debut of the NJPW commentary team of Kevin Kelly and Don Callis.

“Same-day coverage of NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 13 ushers in a new era of NJPW on AXS TV,” said AXS TV FIGHTS CEO Andrew Simon. “Based on the tremendous growth of NJPW on AXS TV, we are making major changes to reward wrestling fans by delivering NJPW in primetime on Friday nights as close to when it takes place as possible.”

AXS TV produces the English language version of NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING in association with TV ASAHI CORPORATION, the distributor of NJPW.

AXS TV’s upcoming NJPW schedule is as follows (subject to change):

* Jan. 4 – Wrestle Kingdom 13 (2 hours)

* Jan. 11 – Wrestle Kingdom 13 (2 hours)

* Jan. 18 – Wrestle Kingdom 13

* Jan. 25 – New Year Dash

* Feb. 1 – New Year Dash

* Feb. 8 – New Beginning in Sapporo

* Feb. 15 – New Beginning in Sapporo

* Feb. 22 – New Beginning in Sapporo