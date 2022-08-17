AXS TV Announces Slate of New NJPW TV Episodes With Music City Mayhem & G1 Climax

– AXS TV has announced a new slate of NJPW episodes starting tomorrow night on the network that will run through September. The new group of episodes includes the G1 Climax 32 tournament.

The NJPW on AXS TV coverage kicks off on August 18 at 10:00 pm EST with Music City Mayhem, featuring Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado in a No DQ match. The G1 Climax 32 broadcast coverage on AXS will start the following week on August 25. Here’s the full press release:

LOS ANGELES (August 17, 2022) – AXS TV, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc., steps into the squared-circle with a fresh slate of New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) episodes, opening with some of the biggest fights from Music City Mayhem on Thursday, August 18 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Then, AXS TV kicks off six weeks of G1 CLIMAX 32 coverage with special episodes putting the spotlight on marquee matchups from NJPW’s signature summer spectacle.

The series gives viewers the best seat in the house to world-class New Japan Pro-Wrestling action every week, delivering one hour of exclusive content compiling the absolute best moments from the groundbreaking promotion’s most recent broadcasts. Each G1 episode features fast-paced play-by-play commentary from NJPW’s English-language broadcast team of Kevin Kelly and Chris Charlton.

The upcoming roster is as follows:

August 18—Music City Mayhem, filmed live from Nashville, Tennessee on 7/30/22

-NJPW rocks Nashville with a hard-hitting event boasting a No Time Limit, No Disqualification main event matchup pitting AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley against former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion El Desperado.

-And friends become foes as the newly-returned KUSHIDA takes on his former Time Splitters tag-team partner Alex Shelley.

-The event features Ian Riccaboni, Matthew Rehwoldt and Tanga Loa in the announcing booth.

August 25—G1 CLIMAX 32, filmed live from Osaka, Japan on 8/6/22

-AXS TV launches into six straight weeks of G1 CLIMAX 32 coverage, as top NJPW stars battle for the right to challenge for the coveted IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in the summer’s premier wrestling tournament. The night begins with an epic B Block clash, as the mighty Great-O-Khan challenges Bullet Club mastermind Jay White.

-This episode is headlined by an intense showdown between two former IWGP World Heavyweight Champs, as Shingo Takagi goes toe-to-toe with Will Ospreay in a D Block main event.

September 1—G1 CLIMAX 32, filmed live from Osaka, Japan on 8/7/22

-AXS TV’s G1 CLIMAX 32 coverage continues with a heated contest between Juice Robinson and El Phantasmo, in a D Block matchup that quickly transforms into a brutal bout.

-Then, stay tuned for a highly-anticipated main event that finds NJPW icon Kazuchika Okada taking on global standout JONAH for the first time ever, as the rising star seeks to shock the world and knock the legendary Rainmaker from his top spot as the A Block leader.

September 8—G1 CLIMAX 32, filmed live from Tokyo, Japan on 8/16/22

-As the tournament is rapidly approaching its final rounds, this episode features matches to determine the winners in the C and D blocks. The matches include the C Block contest between Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre. Jr. as well as D block competitions between Will Ospreay vs. Juice Robinson and Shingo Takagi vs. El Phantasmo.

September 15—G1 CLIMAX 32, filmed live from Tokyo, Japan on 8/16/22

– This episode features matches to determine the winners in the A and B blocks. The matches include the A Block contest between Kazuchika Okada vs. Lance Archer as well as the B block bout between Jay White vs. Tama Tonga (Note: White betrayed Tonga at IMPACT Wrestling’s No Surrender Event last Feb.)

September 22—G1 CLIMAX 32, filmed live from Tokyo, Japan on 8/17/22

-Don’t miss G1 CLIMAX 32’s explosive Semi-Finals, as the A Block winner challenges the B Block winner, and the C Block winner challenges the D Block winner to determine who will advance to the long-awaited Finals. Matches TBD.

September 29—G1 CLIMAX 32, filmed live from Tokyo, Japan on 8/18/22

-The tournament concludes as the two Semi-Finals winners face off in what is sure to be an unforgettable battle, where the victor will emerge with a chance to challenge for the prized IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January. Matches TBD.