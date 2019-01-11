AXS TV CEO Andrew Simon Says AXS Is Not Looking to Add AEW to the Network

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed AXS TV Fights CEO Andrew Simon. During the interview, Simon discussed on if there was any interest for AEW on AXS TV. AXS TV is currently the US broadcast home for NJPW and Women of Wrestling (WOW). Chris Jericho recently indicated that All Elite Wrestling has a TV deal in place, but it has not been announced. Below are some highlights from the Andrew Simon interview.

Simon on if there are any talks for AEW: “We have a strong partner in New Japan Pro Wrestling. With AEW, I believe there are talks out there for television deals, but currently we are not looking to add AEW to the roster. But we’d be open to listening. Our first priority will always be to our current partner.

Simon on the current developments in the business and the growth of women’s wrestling: “There’s never been a greater time to be in the wrestling business. [With AEW] I think they announced Brandi [Rhodes] and one other (female) wrestler with Britt [Baker]. We’re really trying to capitalize on that women’s wrestling area and make it a place where women can excel and be the main event. They won’t be the third or fourth down the card.”