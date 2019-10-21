AXS TV Curates Top 10 Moments and GIFs From Bound for Glory

AXS TV has put together a list of the top ten moments from last night’s Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory PPV, along with a GIF of each moment. Here’s the press release:

AXSTV PR Curates the Top 10 Moments & GIFS from IMPACT: Bound For Glory

(Chicago – Oct. 21) – IMPACT Wrestling streamed its biggest pay-per-view event of the year last night, the sold out Bound For Glory 2019 at the Odeum Expo Center in Chicago. Every IMPACT championship was on the line, and as such we have curated a variety of action-packed, highlight-reel performances from the broadcast, to assist with your reporting.

We will be sending out further information this week about the upcoming debut of IMPACT! on AXS TV, next Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Ahead of the IMPACT! premiere, AXS TV will air the all-new special THIS IS IMPACT! this Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, which will feature the un-aired BFG six-man tag team match featuring The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz) vs. Dr. Wagner Jr., Aero Star and Taurus; re-cap last night’s action and preview what’s next on the weekly flagship series.

Here are the top 10 gifs from Bound For Glory (in no particular order):

1. Tessa Blanchard pushes Acey Romero off the ladder, exploding the table below in the inter-gender ladder match

2. Sami Callihan breaks a steel guard rail in half, with champion Brian Cage’s head

3. 55-Year-Old Ken Shamrock shows off his athleticism vs. Moose

4. Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie hits Tenille Dashwood with the “Road to Valhalla”

5. Joey Ryan makes a surprise appearance returning to IMPACT during the Gauntlet match

6. Brian Cage slams Sami Callihan into a bed of thumbtacks

7. Tessa Blanchard & Daga smash Acey Romero with a ladder as he launches himself out of the ring

8. Michael Elgin drops Naomichi Marufuji on his head in a hard-hitting strong style match

9. Kylie Rae makes her IMPACT in-ring debut during the Gauntlet match

10. Rob Van Dam turns on his tag team partner Rhino during the triple threat tag team championship match

Plus, IMPACT Wrestling announced their next pay-per-view event “Hard To Kill” in January 2020