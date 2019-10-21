wrestling / News
AXS TV Curates Top 10 Moments and GIFs From Bound for Glory
AXS TV has put together a list of the top ten moments from last night’s Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory PPV, along with a GIF of each moment. Here’s the press release:
(Chicago – Oct. 21) – IMPACT Wrestling streamed its biggest pay-per-view event of the year last night, the sold out Bound For Glory 2019 at the Odeum Expo Center in Chicago. Every IMPACT championship was on the line, and as such we have curated a variety of action-packed, highlight-reel performances from the broadcast, to assist with your reporting.
We will be sending out further information this week about the upcoming debut of IMPACT! on AXS TV, next Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Ahead of the IMPACT! premiere, AXS TV will air the all-new special THIS IS IMPACT! this Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, which will feature the un-aired BFG six-man tag team match featuring The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz) vs. Dr. Wagner Jr., Aero Star and Taurus; re-cap last night’s action and preview what’s next on the weekly flagship series.
Here are the top 10 gifs from Bound For Glory (in no particular order):
1. Tessa Blanchard pushes Acey Romero off the ladder, exploding the table below in the inter-gender ladder match
Oh my god… #BFG
▶️ https://t.co/r1hs3499t6@Tess_Blanchard @THEBIGACEY pic.twitter.com/p7f40UMLmx
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 21, 2019
2. Sami Callihan breaks a steel guard rail in half, with champion Brian Cage’s head
Anything goes! @TheSamiCallihan #BFG
▶️ https://t.co/r1hs3499t6 pic.twitter.com/tRf0oOhKTA
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 21, 2019
3. 55-Year-Old Ken Shamrock shows off his athleticism vs. Moose
.@ShamrockKen is defying all odds at #BFG!
▶️ https://t.co/r1hs3499t6 pic.twitter.com/2FNKh6Cgda
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 21, 2019
4. Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie hits Tenille Dashwood with the “Road to Valhalla”
Road to Valhalla! @TheTayaValkyrie#BFG
▶️ https://t.co/r1hs3499t6 pic.twitter.com/UBQXCNeZGm
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 21, 2019
5. Joey Ryan makes a surprise appearance returning to IMPACT during the Gauntlet match
.@JoeyRyanOnline is here! #BFG
▶️ https://t.co/r1hs3499t6 pic.twitter.com/id4X9uzxcs
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 21, 2019
6. Brian Cage slams Sami Callihan into a bed of thumbtacks
.@MrGMSI_BCage is enraged! #BFG
▶️ https://t.co/r1hs3499t6 pic.twitter.com/6bO0qkik8O
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 21, 2019
7. Tessa Blanchard & Daga smash Acey Romero with a ladder as he launches himself out of the ring
Holy s***! #BFG
▶️ https://t.co/r1hs3499t6@THEBIGACEY @Tess_Blanchard@Daga_wrestler pic.twitter.com/WLCzKFBEyR
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 21, 2019
8. Michael Elgin drops Naomichi Marufuji on his head in a hard-hitting strong style match
Right on top of his head! @MichaelElgin25 #BFG
▶️ https://t.co/r1hs3499t6 pic.twitter.com/BbPTdX2Yy3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 21, 2019
9. Kylie Rae makes her IMPACT in-ring debut during the Gauntlet match
Who's happy to see #KylieRae in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet? We are! #BFG
▶️ https://t.co/r1hs3499t6 pic.twitter.com/PrCe41Xjf0
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 21, 2019
10. Rob Van Dam turns on his tag team partner Rhino during the triple threat tag team championship match
.@TherealRVD just turned his back on @Rhyno313! But why? #BFG
▶️ https://t.co/r1hs3499t6 pic.twitter.com/OXdFCOXZaW
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 21, 2019
Plus, IMPACT Wrestling announced their next pay-per-view event “Hard To Kill” in January 2020
#HardToKill pic.twitter.com/lL1TNW6knB
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 21, 2019
