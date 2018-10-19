AXS TV Denies Involvement in Rumored Chris Jericho/Jim Ross Promotion

– A rumor is floating around that Chris Jericho and Jim Ross are working to launch a new wrestling company, but AXS TV is denying their part in the story. The rumor began floating around sites on Friday that Jericho and Ross were working with a “major backer” in order to start their own promotion, and had been in preliminary talks with AXS TV about a possible TV deal.

At least part of that story is false though, as AXS TV told Wrestling Inc, “There’s no truth to the AXS TV component.”

There is not yet confirmation in whether Jericho and Ross are indeed working together to start a new company. AXS is currently committed to their New Japan Pro Wrestling deal and, per WI, have “big plans” for the company next year. The company is also premiering their Women of Wrestling promotion on January 18th, 2019.