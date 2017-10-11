AXS TV Finishing Up NJPW G1 Coverage Over The Next Four Weeks

– AXS TV announced today that they are finishing up their coverage of the NJPW G1 27 over the next four weeks. Check out the schedule below…

* Oct. 13 – A Block Finals – Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tetsuya Naito, plus Bad Luck Fale vs. Yuji Nagata

* Oct. 20 – B Block Finals – Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada, plus Michael Elgin vs. Juice Robinson

* Oct. 27 – G1 CLIMAX 27 Finals – “A Block” Winner vs. “B Block” Winner

* Nov. 3 – G1 CLIMAX 27 Finals – Hanson/Raymond Rowe vs. Cody/Hangman Page, Ryusuke Taguchi/Ricochet vs. Matt Jackson/Nick Jackson