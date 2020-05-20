AXS TV Announces New Weekly Impact in 60 Series, Debuts Next Month (Video)

– AXS TV and Impact Wrestling have announced a new original, weekly Impact TV series that will debut next month. Titled Impact in 60, the show will join the Tuesday night lineup alongside IMPACT! on AXS TV on June 2 at 10:00 pm EST. This will be a one-hour show looking back at the 18-year history of Impact and TNA.

Los Angeles – (May 20, 2020) – AXS TV provides an extra dose of IMPACT Wrestling action on Tuesday nights as the network debuts the IMPACT Wrestling original series IMPACT in 60 beginning June 2 at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, immediately following the weekly flagship series IMPACT! at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

The hour-long series chronicles the promotion’s celebrated 18-year history under the IMPACT and TNA: Total Nonstop Action banners. Headlined by some of the greatest champions to enter the ring, each episode features a collection of full matches showcasing a different wrestler, championships, factions or match types.

IMPACT in 60 kicks off Tuesday, June 2 with the “Best of the Asylum Years,” highlighting rarely seen footage from the infancy of TNA with matches featuring former NWA Heavyweight Champions A.J. Styles and Raven, among others.

The June schedule also includes a look at the revolutionary high-flying X-Division Championship featuring Jay Lethal and Christopher Daniels (June 9), the greatest IMPACT World Heavyweight Title matches with Kurt Angle and Austin Aries (June 16), the legendary stable Aces & Eights including the show-stopping Bully Ray vs. Jeff Hardy match (June 23), and wrestling legend Mick Foley’s most epic battles against Sting, Samoa Joe and more (June 30).

“Thanks to the tremendous feedback from fans of IMPACT on AXS TV and the success of our first TNA television special, we are taking a great step forward to bolster the IMPACT Wrestling Tuesday night block,” said IMPACT Executive VP Scott D’Amore. “From the thousands of hours of thrilling action in our library, we created IMPACT in 60 to celebrate the legacy of the incredible performers who have competed for us and provide a fun trip down memory lane for the TNA faithful.”