AXS TV Highlights Impact & NJPW in Winter Programming Announcement

AXS TV issued a press release promoting its winter schedule that highlighted Impact and NJPW. The network issued the following press release to promote its schedule for the coming months:

AXS TV ANNOUNCES WINTER PROGRAMMING SLATE, HEADLINED BY THE PREMIERE OF “CASH CAB MUSIC,” A NEW GAME SHOW FORMAT CREATED EXCLUSIVELY FOR AXS TV DEBUTING JANUARY 8 AT 10 P.M.

Other Highlights Include: John Catucci’s Charming Culinary Odyssey ‘You Gotta Eat Here!’, New Episodes of AXS TV Fan-Favorite ‘Hot Ones’, and World-Class Wrestling Action from TNA & NJPW

AXS TV announced today its winter programming slate, packed with all-new original series, exciting acquisitions, and returning favorites, set to launch in January 2024.

The winter lineup is headlined by the premiere of the all-new original series Cash Cab Music, debuting with back-to-back episodes on Monday, January 8 at 10 p.m. ET. Created exclusively for AXS TV, the upcoming trivia series puts a fresh twist on a popular format, as host Adam Growe gives unsuspecting passengers the chance to win cash prizes by answering challenging questions spanning across the rich history of music. Cash Cab Music was produced for AXS TV by Castlewood Productions Inc.

Regarding the game play, contestants will start off by answering several questions that increase in value from $50 to $100, with the final round offering up questions that are worth $200 each. Those lucky enough to reach their destination with cash in hand will have the option to either take their winnings and leave, or risk it all by answering the “Cash Cab Karaoke” question – if they sing the correct answer they will double their winnings, but singing the wrong song will send them home empty-handed.

Other winter programming highlights include John Catucci’s cross-country culinary adventure You Gotta Eat Here! – airing daily, Monday through Wednesday, at 8pE; as well as 36 all-new episodes of the viral celebrity sit-down series Hot Ones, airing Monday through Wednesday at 9pE. Then, tune in every Thursday for hard-hitting pro wrestling action from a pair of globally-renowned promotions with TNA Impact! (formerly known as IMPACT Wrestling) at 8pE, followed by New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) at 10pE.

“AXS TV has always been the premier destination for the absolute best in music programming, and we’re taking that to the next level in 2024 – pushing the bounds of music-centric content with this slate of original and acquired series, many of which mark the Network’s first foray into several new and exciting genres,” said Katie Daryl, Vice President of Programming for AXS TV. “AXS TV’s latest additions offer a little something for everyone, and we cannot wait to share them all with our viewers in the new year.”

AXS TV’s new original programming includes the following:

CASH CAB MUSIC – Mondays at 10pE & 10:30pE, Starting January 8

Cruise into the new year with this fresh twist on the beloved road-bound game show format, as AXS TV presents the all-new original game show Cash Cab Music – airing back-to-back episodes every Monday at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, beginning Monday, January 8. Specifically created for AXS TV, Cash Cab music is hosted by comedian – and licensed cab driver – Adam Growe, who takes unwitting passengers on the trip of a lifetime as he asks them challenging music-themed trivia questions for big money.

New acquired series include:

YOU GOTTA EAT HERE! – Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays at 8pE & 8:30pE, Starting January 8

Talented funnyman and dedicated foodie John Catucci travels cross-country – and even overseas – on a delectable journey in search of the best comfort foods. Each stop finds him touring the kitchens of local restaurants to see how they prepare their signature dishes, while learning about the rich family traditions and deep passion for good food that makes each establishment a can’t-miss destination for visitors from around the globe.

HOT ONES – Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays at 9pE & 9:30pE, Starting January 8

A popular hit with AXS TV’s audience, viral sensation Hot Ones returns with 36 all-new episodes this January, as executive producer and host Sean Evans sits down with an eclectic roster of A-list entertainers including Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Bryan Cranston, Steph Curry, and Bear Grylls, to dig deep into their legendary lives and acclaimed careers while they dig into an increasingly-spicy platter of chicken wings, ranging from the opening “Classic” sauce to the infernal “Last Dab,” which ranks at a sizzling 2,000,000+ Scoville rating.

Returning series include:

TNA Impact! – Thursdays at 8pE, Starting January 18

TNA Impact! (formerly IMPACT Wrestling) is back and bigger than ever, as the iconic promotion presents blockbuster stories, hard-hitting matchups, and larger-than-life personas stepping into the squared-circle every Thursday night. The talented roster includes Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Eric Young, Eddie Edwards, Moose, Josh Alexander, Jordynne Grace, Gisele Shaw, Frankie Kazarian, and more.

NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING – Thursdays at 10pE, Starting January 11

AXS TV puts the spotlight on NJPW’s biggest events of the year, capturing the absolute best moments from Wrestle Kingdom, Battle In The Valley, and many more, boasting unforgettable matchups featuring global powerhouses such as Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, SANADA, Tetsuya Naito, Will Ospreay, Zack Sabre Jr., and EVIL, among others.