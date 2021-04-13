wrestling / News
AXS TV Makes Carriage Deal With Plex, Impact Now Available Through Service
April 13, 2021 | Posted by
If you don’t have access to AXS TV to watch Impact Wrestling and don’t want to watch on Twitch, you have a new option in Plex. As PWInsider reports, Plex has come to terms with AXS TV on a carriage deal for the network’s livestreams.
You can now watch AXS TV and Fight Network through Plex’s live channels. There is also an Impact Wrestling channel available here.
