wrestling / News

AXS TV Makes Carriage Deal With Plex, Impact Now Available Through Service

April 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling AXS TV Logo

If you don’t have access to AXS TV to watch Impact Wrestling and don’t want to watch on Twitch, you have a new option in Plex. As PWInsider reports, Plex has come to terms with AXS TV on a carriage deal for the network’s livestreams.

You can now watch AXS TV and Fight Network through Plex’s live channels. There is also an Impact Wrestling channel available here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AXS TV, Impact Wrestling, Plex, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading