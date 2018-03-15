AXS TV Reveals NJPW Programming Heading Into Strong Style Evolved

– AXS TV officially announced it’s programming details for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) ahead of the upcoming live broadcast on the network for Strong Style Evolved. The live event is being held in Long Beach, California. it will be broadcast live on AXS TV on Sunday, March 25.

AXS TV’s weekly NJPW show on Friday, March 16 will feature coverage from NJPW’s New Beginning in Osaka on March 16 and March 23. There will also be a special bonus episode of Honor Rising: Japan 2018 on March 23 as well. After the live broadcast on March 25, AXS TV will continue its Friday night series of NJPW coverage with matches from the 46th Anniversary show.

On Friday March 16, AXS TV will showcase Hirooki Goto vs. EVIL for the NEVER Openweight Championship and Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship. On March 23, the AXS TV broadcast will feature IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. SANADA. That will be followed by AXS TV premiere of one hour from Honor Rising: Japan 2018 featuring the Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) versus Bullet Club members Cody & Marty Scurll plus The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) and Hangman Page vs. Jay White, Chuckie T and YOSHI-HASHI.

In case you miss the live broadcast of Strong Style Evolved, AXS TV will have an encore presentation on Friday, March 30 at 8:00 pm EST. Then on April 6, the AXS TV broadcast will feature matches from the 46th Anniversary Show, including

Minoru Suzuki vs. Togi Makabe in a battle for the IWGP Intercontinental championship. Also, three tag teams fight for the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championship. Then on Friday, April 13, Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay face off in a special IWGP Heavyweight Champion vs. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion match, and Tetsuya Naito takes on Taichi.

Here’s the updated NJPW on AXS TV schedule, along with preview clips for Friday’s show:

Friday, March 16 at 8pE – The New Beginning in Osaka Part 1

NEVER Openweight Championship – Hirooki Goto vs. EVIL

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship – Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takahashi

Friday, March 23 at 8pE – The New Beginning in Osaka Part 2

IWGP Heavyweight Championship – Kazuchika Okada vs. SANADA

Friday, March 23 at 9pE – Honor Rising: Japan 2018

Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) vs. Cody & Marty Scurll

The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) & Hangman Page vs. Jay White, Chuckie T & YOSHI-HASHI

LIVE – Sunday, March 25 at 8pE – STRONG STYLE EVOLVED

Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)

IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship – Jay White vs. Hangman Page

Jyushin Thunder Liger vs. Rey Mysterio Jr.

More matches to be announced

Friday, March 30 – STRONG STYLE EVOLVED (Encore Presentation)

Friday, April 6 – 46th Anniversary Show Part 1

IWGP Intercontinental Championship – Minoru Suzuki vs. Togi Makabe

IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championship 3-Way Match – Roppongi 3K (SHO & YOH) vs. BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado

Friday, April 13 – 46th Anniversary Show Part 2

Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Osprey

Tetsuya Naito vs. Taichi