Various News: AXS TV Streaming Special G1 Special Preview On Facebook, Free Match From Extreme Rules 2016, Flashback Photo Featuring The Hart Foundation

– AXS TV has announced they will stream a special preview of the NJPW G1 Special in San Francisco on Facebook Live tomorrow.

Get ready for #G1USA with a special Facebook Live! @njpwglobal Set a reminder for the action here ➡️ https://t.co/3h0c26cJx6 pic.twitter.com/znRuiWkswR — AXS TV Fights (@AXSTVFights) July 5, 2018

– WWE has released a free match from Extreme Rules 2016, featuring The Miz defending the Intercontinental title against Cesaro, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

– WWE Network’s Twitter account reveals that Canadian Stampede: In Your House happened on this day in 1997, featuring a ten-man tag team main event of The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart, British Bulldog, Jim Neidhart, Owen Hart, Brian Pillman) vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin, Goldust, Ken Shamrock and The Legion of Doom (Hawk and Animal).