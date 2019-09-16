AXS TV To Air AAA: Lucha Invades NY On September 20

AXS TV has announced that they will broadcast last night’s PPV event AAA: Lucha Invades NY on September 20 at 8 PM ET. The event took place at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Here’s a press release:

AXS TV to Broadcast AAA: Lucha Invades NY Featuring Cain Velasquez on Sept. 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET

LOS ANGELES – AXS TV announced today the broadcast premiere of LUCHA INVADES NY, presented by Lucha Libre AAA and IMPACT Wrestling from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, on Friday, Sept. 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Showcasing stars from the world’s premier Mexican professional wrestling organization, LUCHA INVADES NY features an impressive roster of leading Mexican and internationally-known Luchadores, showing off the colorful aspect of the wrestlers’ unique masks and outfits, as well as the dramatic, high-flying matches inside the ring.

LUCHA INVADES NY features former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez, as he competes in his second-ever professional wrestling bout, teaming up with IMPACT World Champion Brian Cage and Psycho Clown against Los Mercenarios, the team of Rey Escorpion, Texano Jr. and Taurus.

The AAA World Tag Team Championship will be on the line as the Lucha Brothers, Pentagon Jr. and Fenix, defend against LAX, the team of Santana and Ortiz, in the latest installment of their rivalry which has already produced numerous in-ring classics.

The event will also feature AAA Reina de Reinas (Queen of the Queens) Champion and IMPACT Wrestling star Tessa Blanchard in a defense of her title against former Reina de Reinas Champion and current IMPACT Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie.

Mexican legends Blue Demon Jr. and Rey Wagner will also face off in a no disqualification grudge match.

Lucha Libre AAA returns to U.S. soil on Oct. 13, as the organization hosts INVADING LA at The Forum in Los Angeles, Calif.