Ayako Hamada Sentenced to 18-Months in Jail

July 18, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Ayako Hamada

According to Yahoo Japan, Ayako Hamada (the 37-year old daughter of Gran Hamada) has been sentenced to 18 months in prison following her arrest on drug charges at her home in Tokyo, Japan on May 13th. Back in May, authorities were called after Hamada told a promoter she was going to miss their event because she was being held at knifepoint. They then discovered her rambling incoherently and behaving in a strange manner. She then tested positive for drugs, which she admitted taking.

