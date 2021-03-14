Azteca Underground Exposé Set For This Week’s MLW: Fusion

MLW will be hosting an “Azteca Underground Exposé” on this week’s episode of Fusion. The company announced on Sunday that Alicia Atout will be taking an investigative look at the group on Wednesday’s episode; you can see the full announcement below:

For nearly 2 months questions have swirled around Azteca Underground? What is it? A Who is “El Jefe”? What’s their end game? Alicia Atout journeys into the shadows for an exclusive Azteca Underground Exposé!

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•Los Parks (champions) vs. Injustice (challengers) – World Tag Team Championship

•Lio Rush defends the World Middleweight Championship

•Azteca Underground Exposé with Alicia Atout

Also scheduled: Ross & Marshall Von Erich, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, CONTRA Unit, and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.