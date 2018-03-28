 

wrestling / News

Various News: Jazzy Gabert is Taking Bookings Again, Free Women of Honor Tournament Match

March 28, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Jazzy Gabert Mae Young Classic

– Former Mae Young Classic competitor Jazzy Gabert announced today that she is accepting bookings again. Gabert stated that she was offered a WWE contract following the tournament, but had it rescinded due to a neck injury. She had successful surgery back in January.

– Here is a free ROH Women of Honor tournament match between Mandy Leon & Kelly Klein…

Jazzy Gabert, ROH, Women of Honor

