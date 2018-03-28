Various News: Jazzy Gabert is Taking Bookings Again, Free Women of Honor Tournament Match

– Former Mae Young Classic competitor Jazzy Gabert announced today that she is accepting bookings again. Gabert stated that she was offered a WWE contract following the tournament, but had it rescinded due to a neck injury. She had successful surgery back in January.

I'm ready for my comeback!

Bigger, better, stronger!

Already shows booked in Germany, Scotland, USA and India! For booking inquiries contact me via [email protected] pic.twitter.com/sspeaOAIvR — Jazzy Gabert (@alphafemale1) March 28, 2018

– Here is a free ROH Women of Honor tournament match between Mandy Leon & Kelly Klein…

