B Block Playoffs Set In NJPW G1 Climax 34

The B Block playoffs are officially set in the NJPW G1 Climax. Konosuke Takeshita ended night 16 of the tournament with 10 points and will face off in the playoffs, mnoving on to face David Finlay who leads the block with 12 points.

Takeshita and Tsuji will do battle at Thursday’s show to move onto the match with Finlay on August 17th in the semifinals.

The A Block will see Shingo Takagi face Great-O-Khan, with the winner moving on to face Zack Sabre Jr.