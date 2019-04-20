B. Brian Blair Explains Why The Iron Sheik Doesn’t Like Him

In an interview with Interactive Wrestling Radio, B. Brian Blair spoke about why The Iron Sheik doesn’t like him and once threatened to ‘break his back and make him humble’, as the Shiek often does to people he doesn’t like. Here are highlights:

On his memories of Wrestlemania 3: “I’ll tell you a story. Well, first, it is the highlight of my career. I was way up in the press area before the matches… We were all there getting comfortable – Vince wanted everyone comfortable with their surroundings. I was thinking, “Who would want to sit up here? I can barely see the ring guys setting up the ring!” But, James, when Jimmy and I came out on that modified golf cart in our modified underwear in front of nearly 100,000 people, over 90,000 people, I tell you, it was electricity in the air. I could see why somebody would want to even be outside the building to listen to the roar. It was absolutely phenomenal! It was something that I can’t even explain. The electricity was so strong. It was the biggest rush of my life!”

On why the Iron Sheik doesn’t like him: “Sheik got mad at me for stretching him one time in Hershey, Pennsylvania and Nikolai used to tease him about it. It really bothered him. Sheik was a shooter. He liked to shoot around a lot. Fortunately, I learned to shoot as well. I was an amateur wrestler. I wasn’t in Sheik’s league as far as wrestling in the Pan Am Games and things like he did. I was trained by Hiro Matsuda who was a legendary hooker as well as Karl Gotch, also a legendary hooker. Good shooters like Jack Brisco and Bob Backlund. For 3 and a half summers, I came back from playing football in Louisville, it gave me the opportunity to practice that craft of hooking. Sheik kind of thought I was a jabroni, like he said. (laughs) He kept playing with me. He had me in a front face lock and I came out with a double wrist lock and he started slamming his hand on the mat in Hershey, PA. Nikolai was laughing so hard, “Oh, what’s the matter, Sheiky Baby! The Killer Bee is stretching you.” (laughs) He (Nikolai) thought it was so funny!”

On the time he peed on Dusty Rhodes twice on one week: “This was a week after he had a cooler full of pee dumped on him. He cut a promo on me that was not too becoming. (laughs) About a week later, we were in the French Quarter and we had a day off. Andre the Giant, Dusty, and I decided to go to Felix’s. Well, not me. I didn’t have a say. (laughs) We went to Felix’s Oyster place and we had a bunch of oysters, drank a lot of beer, and we were having a great time. I just loved listening to these guys talk back and forth. The Boss (Andre) stood up. He had saw, we all saw it, this manikin that swung in and out and in and out. It looked like a boobie bar. I’m not into boobie bars, especially then, not really any time, because I know they’re a waste of money. At that time, I was saving every dime. But, they wanted to go. Of course, when you were with Andre or Dusty, you didn’t pay for anything anyway. We start in there and I say, “Wait a minute guys. I’m going to jump into this bathroom…” they say “No, no, no, come on. Andre is going to be mad.” So, Andre starts going up the stairs to this boobie bar, Dusty is behind him, and I’m behind Dusty. I see that the stairs have this platform. Just as we step on the platform, the lights go out. You can’t see a thing! It is pitch black! Andre goes, “(laughs) Hold on to your poke (?)” Dusty starts going, “Come on, man! Turn the lights on, man!” (doing a Dusty impression) He’s cutting a promo talking a mile a minute. All I could think is, “Dang, I got to pee!” Well, I had seen there was a palm tree (before the lights went out) so I grabbed a leaf and thought it was a palm tree. The lights were off for 2 minutes. There was no place to go. You had to stay right there. So, I pee in the palm tree. The lights come back on about a minute later and I look and Virgil (Dusty Rhodes) and his leg is all wet and he tucked his jeans into his boot… Instead of peeing on the tree trunk, I was peeing on his leg trunk! My pee had filled up his cowboy boot! He starts on, “Damn!” (Dusty impression) and I see the Boss’ face (Andre) start to break and he starts going, “Ho, ho, ho ho!” (Andre impression) Dusty pulls his boot off and dumps out the pee and says, “G** Damn, that’s two times youpeed on the American Dream! You’re blackballed! You’ll never work again!” (laughing) He cut a promo on me like you would not believe! How many people do you know that can say they peed on the American Dream two times in a week?”