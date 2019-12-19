B. Brian Blair Reflects on How Donald Trump Helped Him to the Back for an Ambulance at WrestleMania IV

– WrestlingInc.com recently spoke to former WWE Superstar B. Brian Blair, formerly of The Killer Bees. Blair discussed The Killer Bees performing at WrestleMania III, how he interacted with Donald Trump at WrestleMania IV, and more. Below are some highlights.

Blair on The Killer Bees entering the stadium for WrestleMania III:“One of my favorite spots was when they wheeled us out in those modified golf carts in modified underwear and you look around and see almost 100,000 screaming fans. That was a big rush at WrestleMania III. Winning Survivor Series, winning the Jack Tunney Tournament – you know we were promised the belts three times and that’s why I wound up leaving. Vince would always say, ‘The money’s in the hunt’ but you can only hunt so long before the people stop believing in you.”

Blair on his interaction with Donald Trump at WrestleMania IV:“I squirted blood on Donald Trump at WrestleMania IV and his wife Ivana. He actually got a handkerchief and took me to the back because everybody was watching the match and they just left me there bleeding. Mr. Trump got up and put the handkerchief on me and was very cordial… I didn’t even know who he was, just some rich guy with wrestling at his place in Atlantic City. He walks me all the way to the ramp way and waits on the ambulance with me.”

Blair on tag team wrestling missing a lot of the psychology now: “It’s too much pinball and not enough psychology – high spot, high spot, high spot. It’s like a movie – if you don’t capture their imagination – it’s like if you saw Superman and Batman fighting and the punch missed by two feet, you’re not gonna like that movie so much. We made sure that we hit people when we hit them, but we hit them in the right places. We use the psychology that the bad guy can not outwrestle the good guy so he’s got to resort to heel tricks. At some point, the heels have got to stop the babyfaces and work a hold and they don’t do that. They miss the whole point.”

Blair on AEW and WWE: “WWE is the 800-pound and they’re gonna be very hard to dethrone as they’re a household name. I wish AEW luck, just like ROH, NWA and all of the different promotions because it gives the boys an extra place to work. Competition brings out the best in others and if you’ve noticed since they’ve had the [Wednesday] Wars, the product has been upgraded. But I’ve got friends on all sides of the aisle so I’ve got to stay neutral.”