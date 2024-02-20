B Cool Recalls Match With Jon Moxley At OTT Ninth Anniversary Show

B Cool faced Jon Moxley at OTT’s Ninth Anniversary show, and he recently looked back at the match. B Cool spoke with Fightful for a new interview and talked about battling Moxley in a hardcore match at the October 2023 show, and you can see the highlights below:

On getting booked against Moxley: “Well, I’ll tell you a small little story before that. Mox was meant to do ScrapperMania, wasn’t it? It was meant to be a Big Damo. I wasn’t wrestling at the time. I was asked to do something on the show. I think Joe wanted me to do a promo or host it or something. I didn’t want to do anything on it. I remember I was saying it to my partner. I said, ‘I actually would have loved to have done the show, but not to host it. I would have loved to have had a match on it.’ ‘Who would you want to have wrestled?’ I said, Moxley. So I was thinking, that’s who I would have wanted to wrestle.

“I think I only ever told Renzo that, that that’s who I wanted to wrestle. I always thought I could have had a really unique match with him. She was like ‘oh well why didn’t you pitch it?’ I said, ‘I’m not going to pitch that well i’m not going to pitch me and Jon Moxley.’ That’s so egotistical. It’s just something in my head I think would have been cool. You know what I mean? Then the match obviously came to fruition for me that I got to have it so it was a wild experience.”

On his mother being at the show: “I kind of regret bringing my mam. My mam came, my niece came, my brother was there. I think that was the first time he saw me wrestle and you know, he got me into wrestling all those years ago so I think he might have been sitting in the crowd kind of regretting that. But honestly, from the minute I came out to the minute I went to the back, I had an absolute blast. It mightn’t have looked like that. It was the experience.

“Everything about it, I know I… I don’t have the best memory, but I remember everything about that day. It was such a high-profile match, not just for me, but for OTT. I was representing OTT, how far we’ve come, from how many people at the Tivoli to National Stadium, Jon Moxley. He was wrestling in WrestleMania not too long ago. It was a big match, and I feel like we delivered, I think we went out and done a different match. I don’t think anyone else would have had that style of match, that kind of match with Jon Moxley.”