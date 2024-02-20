wrestling / News
B Cool Says It Was ‘A Treat’ Facing Orange Cassidy At OTT Fifth Anniversary Show
B Cool battled Orange Cassidy at the OTT Fifth Anniversary Show in 2019, and he recently reflected on that match. The two faced off in a singles match at the event, with Cassidy coming out victorious. B Cool spoke with Fightful’s Corey Brennan about the match and you can see some highlights below:
“Well, working with him was a treat,” Cool said. “He was brilliant. He was the most over guy on the indies for a reason. He wasn’t over just because he put his hands in his pockets; he was a character. People like characters and working with him was easy you know? Whenever I work with someone who’s easy, I’m happy. So I really love that match, that’s one of my favorite matches.”
He continued, “That was another big match to be given as well because I wasn’t around a lot, same as Moxley. I wasn’t on a lot of people’s list to be the guy to to wrestle. To kind of be a little bit, you know, not arrogant, but I think I was the right guy to wrestle both Orange Cassidy and Jon Moxley for OTT. Obviously, seeing him go on and what he’s done in AEW was brilliant. I know he has lads that criticize him for whatever mad reason, but whatever reason is their own, you know, wrestling is subjective. Yeah, I’m not surprised how well he’s doing.”
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Was Surprised The Rock Turned Heel
- Booker T Recalls His Grocery Store Fight With Steve Austin, Talks Working With The Rock
- Former WWE Ring Boy Details Allegations Against Mel Phillips
- Eric Bischoff Thinks The Rock’s WWE Return To Align With Roman Reigns Has Been Confusing