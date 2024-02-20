B Cool Says It Was ‘A Treat’ Facing Orange Cassidy At OTT Fifth Anniversary Show

B Cool battled Orange Cassidy at the OTT Fifth Anniversary Show in 2019, and he recently reflected on that match. The two faced off in a singles match at the event, with Cassidy coming out victorious. B Cool spoke with Fightful’s Corey Brennan about the match and you can see some highlights below:

“Well, working with him was a treat,” Cool said. “He was brilliant. He was the most over guy on the indies for a reason. He wasn’t over just because he put his hands in his pockets; he was a character. People like characters and working with him was easy you know? Whenever I work with someone who’s easy, I’m happy. So I really love that match, that’s one of my favorite matches.”

He continued, “That was another big match to be given as well because I wasn’t around a lot, same as Moxley. I wasn’t on a lot of people’s list to be the guy to to wrestle. To kind of be a little bit, you know, not arrogant, but I think I was the right guy to wrestle both Orange Cassidy and Jon Moxley for OTT. Obviously, seeing him go on and what he’s done in AEW was brilliant. I know he has lads that criticize him for whatever mad reason, but whatever reason is their own, you know, wrestling is subjective. Yeah, I’m not surprised how well he’s doing.”