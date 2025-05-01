B-Fab Is Grateful For TJ Wilson: ‘He’s The Voice For The Women’

B-Fab loves working for TJ Wilson and is grateful to have his input as a producer in WWE. The Smackdown star recently appeared on TSC Wrestling with Fred Richani and spoke about Wilson’s work with the women’s division backstage.

“He’s amazing,” B-Fab said (per Fightful). “I mean, he definitely is the voice for the women. He definitely always makes sure we are showing out. He has the greatest ideas when it comes to helping us put matches together, or even when we’re training at the Dungeon.”

She continued, “He’s always like, ‘Hey, that’s cool. But tweak this this way,’ or ‘You actually can do this a little bit easier that way.’ Like, TJ’s mind is insane. He’s just so amazing. I’m so grateful to have him, whether it be at SmackDown or the sessions that we have at the Dungeon.”

B-Fab most recently competed as part of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Gauntlet Match alongside Michin on the April 11th episode of Smackdown.