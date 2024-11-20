– WWE Superstar B-Fab had her first WWE TV match since February 2024 last week on Friday Night SmackDown, competing in a WWE Women’s United States Title Tournament First Round Triple Threat Match against Bayley and Candice LeRae. It appears B-Fab is getting significant praise for her TV performance for last week, per a report from Fightful Select.

Multiple WWE staffers and talents watched the match in the Gorilla position and backstage areas, and it’s said that B-Fab has a reputation for working hard to improve in and outside of the ring. B-Fab has reportedly been training at the New Hart Dungeon with Natalya and Tyson Kidd, and it’s said she’s been one of the training camp’s most frequent visitors.

One WWE producer reportedly credited B-Fab for her initiative and strong attitude. The producer informed Fightful, “Her initiative goes a long way. She’s been called up, released, brought back, put with a different group. She’s going above and beyond to make herself as available, useful and versatile as she can and always has a good attitude.”

The former Hit Row and Pride member also wrestled several matches during WWE’s live UK tour earlier this month before she made her in-ring TV return on SmackDown last week.