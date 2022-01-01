B-Fab Reveals Charlotte Flair as Her Dream Matchup

During a during a recent virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest, former WWE Superstar and Hit Row member B-Fab discussed Charlotte Flair being her dream matchup and more. You can see some highlights below (via Fightful):

B-Fab on her dream WWE matchup being Charlotte Flair: “I would definitely pick Charlotte. Me and Charlotte are really cool. She’s an amazing talent and loves what she does. I would love to have a match with her. We would tear the house down at a WrestleMania main event. Sasha (Banks) as well. You can have a match with any of [the Four Horsewomen] and it would be great.”

On wanting to have seen Hit Row feud with The Bloodline: “I would have liked to see us eventually end up in a feud with Bloodline. That was my ultimate thing, to end up in a feud with them. I would have liked it if they added Naomi to Bloodline and then we could have done a lot of four on four and intergender matches. We could have done tons of things. I also would have loved for us to be able to fully finish our storyline in NXT with Legado (Del Fantasma), ending in WarGames, that would have been amazing. It would have been the first intergender WarGames with me and Elektra Lopez.”