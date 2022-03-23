B-FAB Reveals How She Found Out About Her WWE Release

– Former WWE Superstar B-FAB of Hit Row, aka Briana Brandy, revealed how she found out about her WWE release last November during a recent interview with The Angle Podcast. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

B-FAB on if she had any nerves after Hit Row was moved up to the main WWE roster: “I am going to be honest with you, I wasn’t scared at all. We had done so many things that had caught on in different ways. When went to do our promos, the four of us, mind you, if we are doing a promo together, if one of us messes up we have to start over. We would knock them out in like four or five takes, you know? So, they knew how we worked, when we went up there and were just doing things like that, I wasn’t nervous at all. I was like, ‘they’re going to eventually figure out the direction they want to go with us first.’ But everything we were doing, I felt they just wanted to showcase us because they liked what we were doing. So, I wasn’t nervous at all. But I did see all the stuff on Twitter being like, ‘oh god, Vince, no, don’t touch it,’ I saw it all. But I wasn’t scared. I should have been.”

On being taken off the talent travel app the week she was released by WWE: “So, we had an app called the TR app that we used for all our appointments, appearances, whatever we have, travel, everything. So, you know where you’re going to be going pretty much for the month. I had dots for that coming weekend, that Friday SmackDown show, I had dots to be with the boys. It had been there, I had seen it weeks ahead. Then the week comes, and the dots are gone. But then the dots appear again, but then they disappear again. So I am like, ‘okay, what’s going on?’ I am texting the boys like, ‘hey, do you have dots?’ Trying to figure out what is going on, and no one knew what was going on.”

B-FAB on how she found out about her release: “AJ reached out to Laurinaitis like, ‘hey, Bri doesn’t have a dot, is she not coming with us this weekend? I don’t understand.’ He’s like, ‘we will talk whenever I see you guys.’ So I am like, okay, this is about me, let me call him and see what’s up as well. No answer. And I was like, ‘Oh goodness, what’s going on?’ I wait, wait, wait, no response, no response. Then around the evening time he finally calls me back, and I am excited. I’m like, ‘okay cool, he’s going to tell me what’s going on. Why they didn’t need me this week, the boys are doing something small, whatever it is, just tell me, I will be there with them next week.’ Then he tells me that I am released. My heart dropped and I couldn’t believe it. He’s like, ‘oh it’s budget cuts,’ and I kept hearing it is my wrestling level compared to everyone else. The reason was mainly budget cuts, but I was hearing after, okay it was the wrestling level as well.”