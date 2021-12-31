B-Fab Says ‘Never Say Never’ For Hit Row Reunion In AEW

Fightful reports that during a virtual signing for K & S Wrestlefest, B-Fab spoke about the possibility of a Hit Row reunion in AEW or elsewhere, after the group were released from WWE earlier this year.

She said: “We’ll see what happens, never say never. Honestly, I would just love to have us all together, anywhere, doing anything. When you see our group, it speaks volumes without saying anything. I wish we would have gotten to show everyone what we were going to do fully. I know we would have been a global act, for sure. I’m not sure right now because the boys still have more time left on their contracts. Right now, I would really love for us all to get back together. We’re just trying to see what we all want to do right now. I don’t have any major plans right now to wrestle because I want to see what the boys are doing first.“