B-Fab Says WWE Contracts Are A ‘Sad Situation’ Because They Can Be Terminated At Any Time

Fightful reports that during a virtual signing for K & S Wrestlefest, B-Fab spoke about WWE contracts and said it’s hard to call them actual contracts because WWE can release wrestlers whenever they want.

She said: “It’s a sad situation because I don’t even know if you can call it a contract because most contracts have to be worked through until they are finished. With them being able to terminate whenever it’s more like an agreement than a contract. If you want to live your life, you can’t put your life on hold for this agreement because they can change it whenever they want. It’s kind of hard to plan what you want to do when you don’t know what’s going to happen day-to-day. It’s not very secure and it’s a scary situation to put yourself in. It’s very difficult to say if it’s even worth it. Now, people are moving from across the country to do this job and you can get cut in six months and you moved your entire life and family over here.“