B-Fab Releases Track Featuring Top Dolla Commenting on WWE Release

B-Fab got a little help from her Hit Row comrade Top Dolla for a rap track thanking fans after her WWE release. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott posted the video to Twitter of Dolla and B-Fab collaborating on “It’s Not Goodbye,” which you can check out below.

B-Fab (aka Briana Brady) was released from WWE last week as part of the culling that saw 18 stars let go. In the track, Dolla talks about how he misses B-Fab and rings up praise for his former stablemate, then takes shots at people criticizing her as “not ready” and comparing her to other Black female wrestlers like Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

Fab then talks about how she can’t be held back and she’s keeping it moving and she’s going to continue to prove her skills, noting that everything happens for a reason and thanking fans for their support.