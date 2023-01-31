B3CCA vs. Delmi Exo Set For MLW SuperFight

A new match is set for this weekend’s MLW SuperFight. MLW announced that B3CCA will face Delmo Exo at the Saturday show in Philadelphia. You can see the full announcement below:

Delmi Exo vs. B3CCA set for Saturday in Philly

Remixed card features two of New England’s finest combatants

MLW today announced a Delmi Exo vs. B3CCA at MLW SuperFight’23 on Saturday, February 4 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

After Cesar Duran’s matchmaking macinations with league officials, MLW can confirm Delmi Exo will square off against another brilliant New England grappler in B3CCA.

Exo, made her MLW debut in 2021 as a part of the popular sister tag team Sea Stars, was originally slated to challenge for her first world title. Now, the 7-year veteran looks to make a tidal wave by fighting B3CCA and setting up the title fight once promised to her for SuperFight.

Standing in Delmi’s way is an impressive emerging force of a new generation of wrestlers out of the New England area in B3CCA. Igniting roars from the fans with her breathtaking 450 splash, B3CCA has quickly captured the attention of promoters around the world.

With a depth of experience, having trained with some of the best around the world, B3CCA now enters MLW looking to win her first world championship… while Delmi Exo fights for what was taken from her: a shot at her lifelong dream of challenging for the world title.

Will Delmi make a statement and punch her ticket to being at the front of the line for a title shot? Will B3CCA win big in her debut?

Find out LIVE Saturday night, February 4th at MLW SuperFight’23 in Philadelphia!