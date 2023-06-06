Details On Mustafa Ali And Baron Corbin Appearing On WWE NXT

A new Fightful Select report has provided some background details on the recent appearances of both Mustafa Ali and Baron Corbin on NXT. Sources at WWE indicated that plans had been floated for some time to have both wrestlers appear with the brand, which was why both men had been flagged as free agents previously. A direct quote from FIghtful;’s source stated that “despite a lot of things from the previous regime that made that cynicism around the free agent tags understandable, there was more of a plan for them this time.”

Ali had been directly requested as a working talent by at least a few NXT roster members and was apparently quite willing to work with the requestees. Factors contributing to the choice for both men included the cultivation of NXT attraction, the chance to evaluate their NXT opponents and allies, enabling a refreshment phase for Corbin and Ali, and to give NXT members experience working with main roster names. Ali and Corbin are planned to continue appearances on NXT but will still have the option to work Raw and SmackDown as necessary.