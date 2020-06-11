wrestling / News
WWE Backlash Updated Betting Lines Released
– BetOnline has released updated betting odds for WWE Backlash 2020. You can see the latest betting lines below.
Currently, Drew McIntyre is still the heavy favorite at -950 to beat Bobby Lashley (+500). Asuka is currently favoried to beat Nia Jax at -600. Randy Orton is slightly favored at -160 to beat Edge in what’s billed as “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.”
WWE Backlash is set for Sunday, June 14. It will be held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and will be broadcast on the WWE Network.
Drew McIntyre (c) vs Bobby Lashley
Drew McIntyre -950 (2/19)
Bobby Lashley +500 (5/1)
Asuka (c) vs Nia Jax
Asuka -600 (1/6)
Nia Jax +350 (7/2)
Edge vs Randy Orton
Randy Orton -160 (5/8)
Edge +120 (6/5)
Braun Strowman vs The Miz & John Morrison
Braun Strowman -1250 (2/25)
The Miz & John Morrison +550 (11/2)
Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Bayley & Sasha Banks 4/7
Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross 2/1
The IIconics 5/2
Apollo Crews (c) vs Andrade
Apollo Crews -550 (2/11)
Andrade +325 (13/4)
Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus
Jeff Hardy -140 (5/7)
Sheamus EVEN (1/1)
